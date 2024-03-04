Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal remembers 'Road House' actor Patrick Swayze

Jake Gyllenhaal, who is set to feature in Doug Limans upcoming film Road House, says he has always been a fan of late Patrick Swayze, the star of the 1989 original.Gyllenhaal shared a post on Instagram that show him standing alongside Swayze with whom he worked in Donnie Darko.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:58 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal remembers 'Road House' actor Patrick Swayze
  • Country:
  • United States

Jake Gyllenhaal, who is set to feature in Doug Liman's upcoming film ''Road House'', says he has always been a fan of late Patrick Swayze, the star of the 1989 original.

Gyllenhaal shared a post on Instagram that show him standing alongside Swayze with whom he worked in ''Donnie Darko''. The actor said he is confident that Swayze would have been proud of the upcoming film. ''I've been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films,'' Gyllenhall said in the post. ''I've never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world. I'll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out— he didn't have to take the time, but he always did. We've made a different RH this time around, but hoping it's one he would've had fun watching,'' Gyllenhaal added.

Swayze passed away in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer. Liman's adaptation is set to release this year on Prime Video and also stars Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen and Hannah Love Lanier in key roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
3
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024