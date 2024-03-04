Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Winners at the 2024 BRIT Awards; Swifties make pricey pilgrimage to star's only Southeast Asian stop and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Swifties make pricey pilgrimage to star's only Southeast Asian stop

Filipina Charlyn Suizo is in Singapore this week for one reason only: Taylor Swift. The 30-year-old software engineer, who heads a Philippines group of Swifties, as fans of the singer are known, flew in from Manila on Friday with 17 friends.

BRIT Awards: Raye sets record at Britain's pop music honours

Singer-songwriter Raye was the big winner at the BRIT Awards, the biggest night in British music, on Saturday, setting a new record for most prizes in one night at the annual ceremony. Raye won six awards, including for artist of the year, album of the year for "My 21st Century Blues" and song of the year for "Escapism".

Factbox-Winners at the 2024 BRIT Awards

Britain's annual pop music honours, the BRIT Awards, were handed out at a ceremony in London on Saturday. Below is a list of the winners:

'Barbenheimer' mania fuels U.S. gambling on the Oscars

After a summer face-off at the box office, the "Barbenheimer" battle is headed to online gambling sites in the United States. New Jersey, Massachusetts and five other states allow wagering on this Sunday's Academy Awards, where "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" will compete for best picture and other honors.

