"This time change is inevitable in Odisha:" Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects in Odisha on Friday stating that "change is inevitable" in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Sai, on the fifth day of the campaign, highlighted the positive atmosphere favouring the BJP across various Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

"The environment in Odisha is very good. Today is our fifth day (of the campaign) and today we have to visit several Lok Sabha constituencies. The atmosphere is in favour of the BJP. This time, change is inevitable in Odisha. The people here are ready to uproot the 25-year-old BJD government and establish a double-engine government. And since Modi ji is definitely becoming the PM, everyone feels that if a BJP government is formed in this state, development will take place properly for everyone," Sai said. In response to queries regarding the Congress party's campaign efforts, Sai commented on the perceived decline in its credibility, noting the loss of trust among the electorate nationwide.

"Look, everyone will campaign in the elections, but at this time, the plight of Congress is visible to the whole country. The Congress party has lost the trust of the people of the country," Sai said. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among the star campaigners named by the party on May 14 for the Lok Sabha poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding statements made by DK Shivakumar regarding electoral projections, Sai suggested awaiting the outcome on election day. "He will find out on the 4th," Sai said.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar at a news conference held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on May 17 said that the INDIA alliance will register victory on around 300 parliamentary seats and that the NDA will manage about 200 seats. The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP had to settle for just 23 seats and the Congress finished at 9. In the Lok Sabha elections in the same year, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)