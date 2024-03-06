Surat police question cricketer Abhishek Sharma in model suicide case

Police questioned Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Abhishek Sharma in Gujarat's Surat city for nearly four hours in connection with the suspected suicide of model Tanya Singh, an official said on Wednesday.

Sharma, who the police said was in a relationship with Singh till seven months ago, was quizzed on Tuesday, days after the 28-year-old model was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in the city's Vesu area on February 19. No suicide note was found.

Police had asked Sharma, who hails from Punjab, to appear before them for recording statement after preliminary probe revealed both were in touch with each other in the past and the model had also sent text messages to the cricketer, said the official.

The cricketer was questioned at the Vesu police station for nearly four hours and then allowed to go, he said.

''We questioned Sharma about his relationship with Tanya Singh and since when they knew each other. It was revealed that both broke up 6 to 7 months ago. Though she used to send him text messages over the phone, he had stopped replying to them,'' said the official seeking anonymity.

Sharma has so far played in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and in the cash-rich T20 league IPL for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Sunrisers Hyderabad teams.

