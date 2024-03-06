Left Menu

"If you are doing such a film, you have to trust your makers": Adah Sharma on 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:51 IST
Adah Sharma (Image Source; ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following her role in 'The Kerala Story', Adah Sharma is set to come up with an impactful subject and to portray a role of IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan in the upcoming drama film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'. The actor shared what attracted her to the story and her effort to soak in her character in the movie.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is set to hit the theatres on March 15. Speaking to ANI, Adah Sharma said "if you are doing such a film, you have to trust your makers".

"There was 110 per cent trust (in the story). I don't think you should do such films if you become doubtful of the makers somewhere in the middle because it then shows in your performance. I read a lot of material that Dada (director Sudipto Sen) had shared with me. I even went there (Bastar). Dada was kind enough...they decided to let the actor live it before making such a film. I met IPS officers, and IG there. I stayed with the CRPF jawans in their camps. I saw how they train. I have a lot of gratitude in me. Girls can move around freely because jawans are protecting us. I love my country and I feel very close to the people protecting it." Makers on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the movie.

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India naxal-free. There are scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF jawans, children being burnt and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people. Adah Sharma is currently receiving appreciation for her performance in the web show 'Sunflower' second season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

