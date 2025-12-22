Sports Surprises: Eagles Soar, Golf Glory & Lakers' Lament

Sports fans witnessed Jayden Schaper achieving consecutive victories on the DP World Tour by triumphing at the Mauritius Open after a thrilling playoff against Ryan Gerard.

Significant moves in sports included the dismissal of Rams' assistant Chase Blackburn following special team errors, while the Eagles secured the NFC East title with Saquon Barkley's impressive performance.

Amidst these, the Lakers faced a setback as Luka Doncic was ruled out due to a leg contusion during their loss to the Clippers, marking another episode of injury woes this season.

