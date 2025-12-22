Left Menu

Quoraverse 2025: AI in Marketing - The Human Touch

Quoraverse 2025 emphasized AI's potential to accelerate marketing growth, stressing the importance of human judgment, creativity, and trust. At the event, leaders discussed AI's role in enhancing, not replacing, human insight across sectors. Key takeaways included the need for authenticity, human oversight, and strategic usage of AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:23 IST
Quoraverse 2025: AI in Marketing - The Human Touch
Quora successfully concluded its Quoraverse 2025 event series across three cities, delivering a pivotal message to marketers: while AI can drive growth, human judgment and creativity are irreplaceable. The series, co-organized by Quora and exchange4media, brought together top marketing and technology leaders to discuss authentically leveraging AI.

The events highlighted AI as a co-pilot, not a replacement, in various sectors like finance, technology, and healthcare. Speakers emphasized that AI lacks distinctiveness without human-driven brand voices and creative direction. The importance of maintaining trust and authenticity in AI applications was another central theme.

Operational excellence and human knowledge were spotlighted as crucial to AI enhancement. Overall, Quoraverse 2025 underscored that the future isn't about choosing between AI and humans, but about combining human insight with intelligent growth for impactful brand-building.

