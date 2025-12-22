Vaishnavi Sharma: Composure and Collaboration

Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma marked her international debut with an impressive performance despite not taking any wickets in the opening T20I match against Sri Lanka. The young cricketer managed to contain the Sri Lankan batters, returning economical figures of 0/16 from her four-over spell.

Listening to the national anthem was a calming influence for Vaishnavi, helping her settle pre-match nerves as she took to the field. Vaishnavi expressed satisfaction with her execution and remarked on the supportive environment provided by her teammates and team management.

Notably, captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a pivotal role in helping Vaishnavi focus on her strengths, offering encouragement and advice when needed. Despite not claiming any wickets, Vaishnavi's ability to build pressure played a crucial role in India's eight-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)