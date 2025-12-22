Left Menu

Vaishnavi Sharma: Composure and Collaboration

Young Indian spinner Vaishnavi Sharma debuted in a T20I match against Sri Lanka, maintaining tight bowling figures despite taking no wickets. Listening to the national anthem helped her overcome nerves. Encouragement from team members, especially skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, boosted her confidence and execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:28 IST
Vaishnavi Sharma: Composure and Collaboration

Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma marked her international debut with an impressive performance despite not taking any wickets in the opening T20I match against Sri Lanka. The young cricketer managed to contain the Sri Lankan batters, returning economical figures of 0/16 from her four-over spell.

Listening to the national anthem was a calming influence for Vaishnavi, helping her settle pre-match nerves as she took to the field. Vaishnavi expressed satisfaction with her execution and remarked on the supportive environment provided by her teammates and team management.

Notably, captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a pivotal role in helping Vaishnavi focus on her strengths, offering encouragement and advice when needed. Despite not claiming any wickets, Vaishnavi's ability to build pressure played a crucial role in India's eight-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025