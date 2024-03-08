"Tried tell the truth": Randeep Hooda on upcoming film 'Veer Savarkar'

Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, talked about his upcoming film and why he decided to be associated with it. He told ANI, "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 to 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him."

Hooda added that he lost weight to look like Savarkar. "When this movie, came to me I realized that I don't look like him and thus I lost weight for this film." While talking about the research work, he shared, "When I started studying about him I realised I know nothing about him except that he went to Kala Pani. I also realised there are so many things about him that are neither taught to us in schools nor spoken in public. The moment his name is taken, people start making controversies. I was very angry and decided to this film. So many of my well-wishers told me that I am a good artist and if I do this film, I will be linked to a particular political party and political ideology...but then I did this film."

Earlier, while talking about the film, he said, "It is an anti-propaganda film. The film will bust all the propaganda against Veer Savarkar that has been going on for so many years. He was called 'maafiveer', 'kayar'...so with this film, we have tried to tell the truth to the audience." Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.

Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was not only a lawyer but also an activist, writer, and politician. He gained prominence for his book "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?", among several others authored by him. In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act 1909). After several mercy petitions that he would not participate in politics, he was released in 1924.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 22. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Ankita Lokhande is also a part of the movie. (ANI)

