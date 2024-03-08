Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro Shine in 'What Comes After Love' Script Reading Event

The entertainment world is buzzing with excitement following the recent script reading event for the upcoming drama, 'What Comes After Love'. Coupang Play offered a sneak peek into this eagerly awaited project, bringing together a stellar cast that includes Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, and Nakamura Anne. The event was not just a meeting of talents but a cultural exchange, as the actors greeted each other in their native languages, setting the stage for a harmonious and enthusiastic collaboration.

As soon as the script reading commenced, it became evident that the cast was deeply committed to their roles. Lee Se Young, portraying the character Hong, tapped into the emotional complexities of her role, showcasing a performance that hinted at the depth and nuance viewers can expect. Sakaguchi Kentaro, on the other hand, embodied the solitude of his character Jun Go with such authenticity that it resonated with everyone present. The performances of Hong Jong Hyun and Nakamura Anne were equally compelling, as they brought to life the characters of Min Joon and Kanna with skill and sensitivity.

The chemistry among the actors was palpable, highlighting their shared excitement for the project. This dynamic is sure to translate on screen, promising an engaging and heartfelt viewing experience.

'What Comes After Love' is adapted from a beloved Japanese novel and tells the poignant story of a woman grappling with amnesia and a man burdened with regret. Their paths cross again after years, presenting them with a choice: confront their past to pave a way for healing or rekindle the love they once shared. This narrative explores themes of love, loss, and redemption, promising to be a memorable addition to the world of drama.

What Comes After Love will be released on Coupang Play in 2024.

Source: Coupang Play