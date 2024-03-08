Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Left Menu

Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Ariana Grande launched her seventh full-length album, titled "Eternal Sunshine", on Friday. The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:08 IST
The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks. Grande, 31, debuted the album's lead single "Yes, and?" in January. A music video for the song "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" was released alongside the full album on Friday. Directed by Christian Breslauer, it is inspired by Michel Gondry's 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet

The singer's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, is featured on the album's final track, listed as "Ordinary Things (featuring Nonna)". In addition to new music, fans can also look forward to seeing Grande in John M. Chu's film adaptation of the musical "Wicked" alongside Cynthia Erivo later this year. The movie is due out in cinemas globally in November.

Ariana Grande's international hit songs include "Thank U, Next", "7 Rings", "Positions" and "Santa Tell Me".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

