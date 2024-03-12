Sunday's Oscars viewership hits four-year high on ABC

Sunday's Oscars telecast that honored atomic bomb drama "Oppenheimer" attracted roughly 19.5 million viewers on ABC, a four-year high, the Walt Disney-owned network said on Monday.

The audience grew slightly from last year, when 18.8 million people watched the film industry's highest honors. "Oppenheimer," the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, won seven awards on Sunday including best picture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)