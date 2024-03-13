Entertainment News Roundup: Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'; Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Christopher Nolan wins best director Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan won his first Academy Award on Sunday, clinching best director for his historical drama "Oppenheimer" about the man behind the development of the atomic bomb during World War Two. Nolan had been favored to win the Oscar after earning best director awards at the Golden Globes, BAFTA, Critics Choice and the Directors Guild of America this year.

Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy earned his first Academy Award for his portrayal in “Oppenheimer” of the physicist who led the United States’ development of the atomic bomb during World War Two. The win caps a successful awards season for the 47-year-old Irish actor, who also picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance. It was his first Oscar nomination.

Factbox-Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood. BEST PICTURE

After Oscars party, Hollywood faces a strike-slimmed movie slate

The movie industry celebrated "Oppenheimer" and other successes at the Oscars on Sunday, but the coming months at the box office will likely offer less to cheer about. Strikes by actors and writers last year forced filming and post-production work to shut down for months, leaving gaps in this year's movie schedule.

Ukraine's Oscar winning director says he would exchange his award for no war

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, who on Sunday won the first Academy Award for his country for the "20 Days in Mariupol" documentary about the Russian siege of the port city, said he would rather have no Oscar and no war waged against his country. Chernov, a video journalist for The Associated Press, shot the film during the first days of Russia's 2022 invasion in Ukraine when trapped in Mariupol with a team of journalists. On Sunday, the film won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award on Sunday, winning the best actress trophy for her role as a woman revived from the dead in the dark comedy "Poor Things." An emotional and flustered Stone began her speech by explaining that her mint green strapless gown had just ripped in the back.

Hiroshima residents hope 'Oppenheimer' Oscars draw attention to A-bomb reality

Half a world away from Hollywood, citizens in Hiroshima, Japan, reacted to the best picture win for "Oppenheimer", the blockbuster that depicted the race to develop the atom bomb that devastated their city 78 years ago. The biopic about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer took in seven Oscars at Sunday night's Academy Awards after grossing $954 million worldwide. But the film has yet to screen in Japan, the only country to have suffered nuclear bombing, with U.S. strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki near the end of World War Two.

'Sunset Boulevard' leads nominations at London's theatre Olivier Awards

Musical "Sunset Boulevard" and play "Dear England" led nominations for the Olivier Awards on Tuesday, with a spate of famous names from film and television including Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes and Sarah Snook also receiving nods at London's top theatre honours. A new production of "Sunset Boulevard" featuring Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond had 11 nominations, including in all the acting in a musical categories as well as for best musical revival.

Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture at the Oscars

"Oppenheimer," the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards including the prestigious best picture trophy on Sunday as Hollywood celebrated a triumphant year in film. Irish actor Cillian Murphy won best actor for playing theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, leader of the U.S. effort in the 1940s to create a weapon that ended World War Two. "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan took home the directing Oscar.

Sunday's Oscars viewership hits four-year high on ABC

Sunday's Oscars telecast that honored atomic bomb drama "Oppenheimer" attracted roughly 19.5 million viewers on ABC, a four-year high, the Walt Disney-owned network said on Monday. The audience grew slightly from last year, when 18.8 million people watched the film industry's highest honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)