Moscow cancels all major events over weekend after shooting incident -mayor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
All large-scale sporting, cultural and other public events will be cancelled in Moscow this weekend after a shooting incident, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.
The shooting happened at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday night. Blasts were heard from the building which is engulfed in flames.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Moscow
- Crocus City Hall
Advertisement