Left Menu

Arati Kadav's 'Mrs' to be showcased at Hawaii International Film Festival

The film, described as a poignant exploration of resilience, will be screened on two days at the festival, according to the official website of the festival.Kadav, best known for 2019s Cargo, is also credited as a writer on the movie along with Anu Singh Chaudhary and Harman Baweja.Mrs features Malhotra as dance teacher Richa who has an instant connection to the wealthy doctor Diwakar.But she soon finds herself in an overcooked and tasteless happily ever after laced with misogyny, arrogance, and stubbornness.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 11:50 IST
Arati Kadav's 'Mrs' to be showcased at Hawaii International Film Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Arati Kadav's latest film 'Mrs', a remake of Malayalam critical hit ''The Great Indian Kitchen'', is set to be screened at the 2024 edition of Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF). The film, described as a poignant exploration of resilience, will be screened on two days at the festival, according to the official website of the festival.

Kadav, best known for 2019's ''Cargo'', is also credited as a writer on the movie along with Anu Singh Chaudhary and Harman Baweja.

''Mrs'' features Malhotra as dance teacher Richa who has an instant connection to the wealthy doctor Diwakar.

''But she soon finds herself in an overcooked and tasteless happily ever after laced with misogyny, arrogance, and stubbornness. The kitchen has the solution to all problems. So Richa cooks splendid dishes with love and dedication, refusing to yield to male dominance,'' read the official plotline.

The movie, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja, Pammi Baweja. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios.

The original Malayalam movie, ''The Great Indian Kitchen'', was written and directed by Jeo Baby. It starred Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodin the lead roles.

The film was also remade in Tamil language under the same title with actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran. It was directed by R Kannan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024