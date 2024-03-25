Left Menu

Grand Holi celebration at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya UP, Mar 25 PTI A grand Holi celebration is being observed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.The people from different places reached the temple early in the morning and offered colour and gulaal to the idol of the Ram temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, gulaal has been applied on the forehead.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:01 IST
Grand Holi celebration at Ram temple in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 25 (PTI): A grand Holi celebration is being observed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

The people from different places reached the temple early in the morning and offered colour and gulaal to the idol of the Ram temple. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi premises was then immersed in the joy of of the festival of colours.

In the court of the Ram temple, the priests showered flowers on the idol and played Holi with the deity along with the offering of abir and gulaal as part of the Raag Bhog and adornment, including 56 types of food dishes were also offered before the idol.

The priests sang Holi songs along with the devotees and danced in front of the idol to please the Ramlalla.

Talking to PTI, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, ''Ramlalla is celebrating his first Holi after his consecration in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, gulaal has been applied on the forehead. On this occasion, the idol of Ramlalla wore a pink dress.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024