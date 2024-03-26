Left Menu

Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn board Apple TV+ series 'The Studio'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:31 IST
''Schitt's Creek'' star Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn of ''WandaVision'' fame are set to featured in Seth Rogen's upcoming comedy series ''The Studio''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Apple TV+ show is co-created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen and his Point Grey banner collaborator Evan Goldberg and Frida Perez.

The plot of ''The Studio'' revolves around ''a legacy Hollywood movie studio that is trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together''.

Besides Rogen, O'Hara and Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders will be series regulars. Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will also guest star in the comedy.

Character details are being kept under wraps on ''The Studio'', which cements Rogen's relationship with Apple TV+, where he and Goldberg are also producing the comedy series ''Platonic''.

Lionsgate Television is the studio on the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

