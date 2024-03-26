Golf-Mickelson says brother Tim retiring from role as his caddie

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson announced on Tuesday that younger brother Tim, who has served as his caddie for the past eight years, is retiring from the role to spend more time with his family. With his brother as caddie, Mickelson collected three wins on the PGA Tour, including the PGA Championship in 2021 when, at age 50, he became the oldest major winner in history.

"I've had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special," Mickelson wrote on social media. "I'm very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life."

Mickelson employed his younger brother as a caddie after parting ways with long-time looper Jim "Bones" MacKay in June 2017 after the duo enjoyed a remarkable run during which they won 41 PGA Tour wins, including five major titles. The younger Mickelson also followed his brother's eventual move in 2022 to LIV Golf, where Phil has recorded three top-10 finishes in 24 starts on the lucrative Saudi-backed circuit.

"So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He's found his life partner, Maranda, they've had their second son, and hopefully their family will continue to grow," wrote Mickelson. "While Tim is retiring from caddying, I'll always cherish the many great moments we've shared on the course and I look forward to many more special moments off the course too."

Mickelson did not reveal who his brother's replacement will be when he competes at LIV Golf's April 5-7 event at Trump National Doral outside Miami.

