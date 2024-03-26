Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:39 IST
CSK beat GT by 63 runs
Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical display to outwit Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Asked to take first strike, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six.

In response, GT could manage just 143 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, Shivam Dube (51 off 23 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20 balls) all slammed quickfire scores. Sameer Rizvi (14) also came up with a surprise cameo, while Daryl Mitchell (24) too contributed.

For GT, Rashid Khan (2/49) took two wickets, while Sai Kishore (1/28), Spencer Johnson (1/35) and Mohit Sharma (1/36) snapped one each.

Chasing the total, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a 31-ball 37 but none including David Miller (21) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) could stay longer in the end.

Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 206 for six in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 51; Rachin Ravindra 46, Ruturaj Gaikwad 46, Rashid Khan 2/49) Gujarat Titans: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 37; Deepak Chahar 2/28, Mustafizur Rahman 2/30, Tushar Deshpande 2/21)

