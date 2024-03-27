The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Set for May Release! Shares New Look

tvN is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of its upcoming weekend drama, "The Midnight Romance in Hagwon," slated for a premiere on May 11th at 9:20 PM KST. The drama, starring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun, promises a riveting exploration of romance and personal growth within the competitive world of hagwon (private academies) instructors in Daechi-dong.

"The Midnight Romance in Hagwon" weaves the tale of Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won), a star instructor with 14 years of experience who finds herself at a crossroads, contemplating her life's direction beyond teaching. Her life takes an unexpected turn with the re-entry of Lee Jun Ho (played by Wi Ha Jun), a former student turned audacious new instructor, who not only challenges her daily routines but also stirs her heart, rekindling feelings long thought forgotten.

This drama stands out as the latest work from director Ahn Pan Seok, renowned for his ability to craft melodramatic masterpieces like "Something in the Rain" and "Spring Night." Anticipation is high for this unique pairing of Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun, whose on-screen chemistry is already generating buzz, thanks in part to a newly released photo. The image captures a poignant moment shared under an umbrella on a rain-drenched alleyway, hinting at the depth and complexity of the relationship between Seo Hye Jin and Lee Jun Ho.

Set against the vibrant and competitive backdrop of Daechi-dong, a hub for South Korea's most prestigious private academies, the drama promises to delve into the lives of its instructors with authenticity and sensitivity. The narrative explores themes of love, ambition, and the pursuit of happiness, promising viewers a unique and engaging viewing experience.

The production team has expressed their excitement for the show, promising that "this romance, like a gentle rain, will soak into viewers' hearts." They further tease the thrilling synergy between Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun, under the expert direction of Ahn Pan Seok, suggesting that "The Midnight Romance in Hagwon" will be a memorable addition to the landscape of Korean romantic dramas.

As the premiere date approaches, fans and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to dive into this enchanting story of unexpected love and life's crossroads, set within the captivating world of hagwon education in Seoul.

