Lovely Runner Stars Byun Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon Open Up on Their Chemistry Both On-Screen and Off

In a recent collaboration with Elle Korea, actors Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon have given fans a glimpse into their chemistry both on-screen and off, as they gear up for the premiere of their new drama, "Lovely Runner." Scheduled to hit the airwaves on April 8th on tvN, the drama introduces viewers to a unique story that blends the excitement of K-pop with the intrigue of time travel.

"Lovely Runner" follows the journey of Im Sol, a die-hard fan who finds herself traveling back in time to prevent the untimely death of her favorite idol, Seon Jae. Byun Woo Seok steps into the shoes of Ryu Seon Jae, bringing to life a character that is both vibrant and complex. "The scenes were just so vivid and beautiful. I knew I had to be the one to bring Sun Jae to life," Byun remarked, expressing his connection with the character and the visual storytelling that "Lovely Runner" promises.

Filming for "Lovely Runner" was not without its challenges, but Byun found solace and encouragement in his co-star, Kim Hye Yoon. Known for her roles in various hit Korean dramas, Kim brings a refreshing and upbeat energy to the set, making the demanding shooting schedule more manageable. "Filming was tough at times, but Hye Yoon’s cheerful energy helped a lot. It made everything easier," Byun shared, highlighting the supportive dynamic between the leads.

Kim Hye Yoon, portraying Im Sol, shared her own thoughts on the role and the pressure that came with it. "I loved the script, but I admit I felt some pressure at first, thinking ‘Could I really pull off Im Sol?’ But it was a good kind of pressure," she said. Kim also touched on the significance of playing a 30-year-old character, marking a departure from her previous roles and adding a new depth to her acting repertoire.

Through Im Sol's story, Kim Hye Yoon found a deeper appreciation for her own fans, drawing parallels between her character's journey and the real-life bond she shares with her supporters. This unique aspect of "Lovely Runner" not only highlights the influence of fan-idol relationships but also showcases the emotional depth the drama seeks to explore.

As "Lovely Runner" prepares for its premiere, anticipation builds for this heartwarming exploration of fandom, love, and the lengths to which one will go to save their idol. With a compelling narrative, captivating performances by Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, and a visually stunning pictorial in Elle Korea, "Lovely Runner" is set to be a must-watch drama for fans of Korean entertainment.

Source:Elle Korea