Ektaa Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and actor Anita Hassanandani paid a visit to the sacred Tirumala temple.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:27 IST
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and actor Anita Hassanandani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and actor Anita Hassanandani paid a visit to the sacred Tirumala temple. During the early hours of Wednesday morning, Ektaa and Anita offered prayers to Lord Balaji.

After seeking blessings, Anita took to Instagram Story and shared her picture from the temple premises. In the image, she can be seen sharing smiles with her mother-in-law and close friend Ektaa. All of them donned ethnic suits.

"Jai Govinda...feeling blessed," Anita captioned the post. Anita and Ektaa have been friends for a very long time now. Anita rose to fame for her performance in Ektaa Kapoor's Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii - she had done films and shows before the 2001 soap opera but became a household name after co-starring with Urvashi Dholakia in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. She has also worked with Ektaa in shows like Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and 'Naagin 3'.

She has also acted opposite Ektaa's brother Tusshar Kapoor in films like 'Yeh Dil' and 'Kucch To Hai'. The two never shy away from praising each other on social media.

In one of her social media posts, Anita had once called Ektaa Kapoor her "guardian angel" and wrote: "That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family." They often go on tours and parties together and celebrate festivals together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

