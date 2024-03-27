Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi’ series to release on Netflix on May 1
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious OTT series ''Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'' will premiere on streaming service Netflix on May 1.
The release date of the much-anticipated show was announced at a drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai. A sneak-peek into the world of ''Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'' was unveiled in the sky through a drones formation.
The event was attended by the show’s star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.
Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of ‘Heeramandi’, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg.
“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'' is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonakshi Sinha
- Indian
- Sanjeeda Sheikh
- South Mumbai
- Diamond Bazaar''
- Leela Bhansali
- Prerna Singh
- Series
- Aditi Rao Hydari
- Bhansali Productions
- Sharmin Segal
- Filmmaker Sanjay
- The Diamond Bazaar''
- Manisha Koirala
- Richa Chadha
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar''
- Netflix
- Moin Beg
- India
- Tanya Bami
ALSO READ
Jason Bateman, Jude Law team up for Netflix limited series 'Black Rabbit'
‘Mr. Plankton’ Netflix K-Drama Rom-Com: A Comprehensive Guide
Netflix's '3 Body Problem' leaves jaws dropped among Chinese viewers
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix's '3 Body Problem' leaves jaws dropped among Chinese viewers; Sydney Sweeney takes on double duty for horror 'Immaculate' and more
Netflix Users Voice a Unanimous Complaint About 'The Gentlemen' Series