'Zootopia 2' Tops Box Office, Netflix NFL Streams Break Records

In a landmark achievement, Disney's 'Zootopia 2' has overtaken 'Frozen 2' as the studio's highest-grossing animation film, earning approximately $1.46 billion globally. This marks the fifth Disney Animation film to cross the billion-dollar threshold, providing a much-needed boost to the pandemic-affected box office industry.

In streaming news, Netflix's NFL broadcasts on Christmas Day attracted record viewership, with the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game drawing 27.5 million viewers on average and peaking at over 30 million, according to Nielsen data. This demonstrates the growing trend of streaming platforms capturing significant sports audiences.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have announced their separation after nine years, revealing their decision through a statement released to PEOPLE. In music, K-pop giants BTS are set to launch a new album and embark on a world tour in March. Meanwhile, controversy brews as the Cookers jazz ensemble cancels their Kennedy Center performance following the venue's renaming to include Donald Trump's name.

