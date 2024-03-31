China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly in March, official PMI shows

China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, with the official purchasing managers' index coming in at 50.8, up from 49.1 a month earlier, according to figures published on Sunday.

The non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53 from 51.4 the previous month, while the official composite PMI reached 52.7.

Also Read: China asserts control in Kinmen waters, Taiwanese experts warn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)