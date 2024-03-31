China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly in March, official PMI shows
31-03-2024
China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, with the official purchasing managers' index coming in at 50.8, up from 49.1 a month earlier, according to figures published on Sunday.
The non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53 from 51.4 the previous month, while the official composite PMI reached 52.7.
