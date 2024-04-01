Ajay Devgn says he was 'shocked', 'surprised' when he heard the story of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to tell the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football team coach and manager who deserves huge credit for the rise of Indian football in the 1950s and 1960s. Talking about the film 'Maidaan' and Syed Abdul Rahim, Ajay said, "Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can't say one man but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told."

'Maidaan' also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudrani Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The film will be out in theatres on April 10. (ANI)

