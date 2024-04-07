Left Menu

Bradley Cooper almost quit 'The Place Beyond the Pines' over script rewrite

Actor Bradley Cooper nearly walked away from his role in the 2013 crime drama film 'The Place Beyond the Pines,' revealed director Derek Cianfrance.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 19:18 IST
Bradley Cooper almost quit 'The Place Beyond the Pines' over script rewrite
Bradley Cooper (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Bradley Cooper nearly walked away from his role in the 2013 crime drama film 'The Place Beyond the Pines,' revealed director Derek Cianfrance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Derek Cianfrance disclosed that Cooper expressed his dissatisfaction after receiving a completely rewritten script just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin.

In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Cianfrance recounted the last-minute turmoil surrounding Cooper's involvement. He shared that he brought screenwriter Darius Marder on board to overhaul the script, a decision that didn't sit well with the actor.

"Bradley Cooper was not very happy with the changes to his character, he left me a voice message saying, 'Bro, I just want to let you know I read the new draft and I'm out,'" said Cianfrance. Cianfrance, however, was determined to salvage the situation, especially considering the project's reliance on Cooper's participation. He embarked on a late-night journey to Montreal to meet with the actor and ultimately succeeded in persuading him to stay, albeit in the eleventh hour.

The director's efforts paid off as Cooper reconsidered his decision and decided to continue with the film. Despite initial frustrations, the actor's late-night conversation with Cianfrance ultimately led to his commitment to the project, ensuring 'The Place Beyond the Pines' proceeded as planned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024