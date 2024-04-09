Left Menu

Devotees flock to temples in Himachal Pradesh on first day of Navratri

Huge number of devotees on Tuesday made a beeline for shaktipeeths and temples in Himachal Pradesh to ring in the Hindu New Year with Gods blessings, officials said.Various prominent temples across the state such as Trilokpur, Chintpurni, Nainadevi, Brijeshwari, Shoolani, and Kali Bari, among others saw large footfall on the first day of Navratri.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:23 IST
Visuals of Kangra's Mata Bajreshwari Temple decorated with different types of flowers (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Huge number of devotees on Tuesday made a beeline for 'shaktipeeths' and temples in Himachal Pradesh to ring in the Hindu New Year with God's blessings, officials said.

Various prominent temples across the state such as Trilokpur, Chintpurni, Nainadevi, Brijeshwari, Shoolani, and Kali Bari, among others saw large footfall on the first day of Navratri. Long queues of pilgrims were seen in the temples. The district administration has made adequate arrangements for the devotees visiting the temples during Navratri, the officials said. Puja and havans were performed in various temples to mark the the commencement of 'Chaitra Navratri' commenced on Tuesday.

''The environment here is so peaceful and happy,'' said Vishnu Saini from Rajasthan's Alwar after visiting the Brijeshwari temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district for the first time along with his family members. Saini said from now on he wished to visit the temple at least once every year.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

