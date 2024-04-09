Woman dies, husband critical after couple consumes poison in UP's Bijnor

A woman died while her husband is critical after the couple allegedly consumed poison in their house here, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide note was recovered from the couple's room at their house in the city's Tollawala area, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night when Ankur Sharma (27) and his wife Shivani Sharma (22) allegedly consumed poison after they had an altercation, Haldaur SHO Ram Pratap Singh said.

On finding the couple unconscious the next morning, their family members rushed them to a hospital, Singh said.

Shivani died during treatment while Ankur's condition is stated to be critical, the SHO said.

A probe is on in the matter, the SHO said.

