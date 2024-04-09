TTD temple in Mumbai receives silver pedestal as offering

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday said its Sri Venkateswara temple in Mumbai, received a 4.6 kg lotus shaped silver padmapeetham (pedestal) as an offering.

T V Lakashminarayana and his family handed over the pedestal to the TTD superintendent of the Mumbai-based temple.

''On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krodhinama Ugadi, T V Lakashminarayana and family (from) Mumbai donated a silver Padmapeetham to SV Temple (Sri Venkateswara) at Mumbai,'' TTD said in a press release.

Meanwhile, TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, also celebrated the Ugadi festival of Telugu new year at Tirumala on Wednesday.

