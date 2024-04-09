TTD temple in Mumbai receives silver pedestal as offering

Left Menu

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:42 IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday said its Sri Venkateswara temple in Mumbai, received a 4.6 kg lotus shaped silver padmapeetham (pedestal) as an offering.

T V Lakashminarayana and his family handed over the pedestal to the TTD superintendent of the Mumbai-based temple.

''On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krodhinama Ugadi, T V Lakashminarayana and family (from) Mumbai donated a silver Padmapeetham to SV Temple (Sri Venkateswara) at Mumbai,'' TTD said in a press release.

Meanwhile, TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, also celebrated the Ugadi festival of Telugu new year at Tirumala on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

