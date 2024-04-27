Eminem Announces Highly Anticipated 12th Album, ''The End of an Era: The Death of Slim Shady''

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper Eminem has announced that he will be releasing his 12th studio album this year.

Titled 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', the new album comes four years after he released 'Music to Be Murdered By', according to entertainment news outlet Variety. The 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers, shared the news on his social media handles on Friday evening.

''THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE). Summer 2024,'' Eminem posted on social media platform X, along with a teaser for the album.

The teaser opens with a true crime reporter discussing the death of Slim Shady, who has long been Eminem's alter ego, dating back to 1997's "Slim Shady EP" and "The Slim Shady LP", which arrived two years later.

The character is known for delivering more aggressive and violent lyrics, which branded him as a controversial rapper from the start of his career.

