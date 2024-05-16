T20WC: Cricket Scotland Welcomes Nandini as Official Sponsor

Cricket Scotland has announced Karnataka's Nandini dairy as the official sponsor of its national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

The Nandini logo will be present on the leading arm of Scotland men's playing shirts at the tournament, which takes place in West Indies and USA from June 2. ''Cricket Scotland and Karnataka Milk Federation are pleased to announce Nandini as the official sponsor of the Scotland men's team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024,'' the country's cricket body wrote on X. The brand name and logo, written in Kannada, can be seen on the sleeves of players' T-shirts that were launched on Wednesday.

Claire Drummond, Cricket Scotland's commercial manager said in a statement, ''It's fantastic to have an established brand backing our men's team as they head onto the global stage and compete against the best in the world, and we're confident that this partnership demonstrates the global appeal of our national team and of Cricket Scotland.'' Scotland begin their campaign against England on June 4. MK Jagadish, managing director of Karnataka Milk Federation, the parent company of Nandini, said, ''Our partnership with Cricket Scotland at this World Cup will help Nandini reach a global audience of cricket lovers and is a first step in taking our brand to more countries around the world.''

