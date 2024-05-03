Acclaimed Actress Rosamund Pike Joins 'Now You See Me 3' Ensemble

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike has joined the cast for the third instalment in the ''Now You See Me'' franchise.

According to entertainment website Variety, the ''Saltburn'' star is among a number of newcomers to the series, following Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all returning for the threequel, which will be directed by Ruben Fleischer of ''Venom'' fame.

The franchise, which followed the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians known for their heist skills, started with the 2013 film ''Now You See Me'', directed by Louis Leterrier. A sequel, directed by Jon M Chu, was released in 2016.

Fleischer will direct the movie from a script by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.

Pike, best known for her performances in movies such as ''Pride & Prejudice'', ''Gone Girl'' and ''I Care A Lot'', most recently starred in ''Saltburn'', which earned her BAFTA and Golden Globes nominations. She will be next seen in psychological thriller ''Hallow Road'' as well as the third season of her Prime Video series ''The Wheel of Time''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)