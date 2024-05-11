Israel orders residents from more east Rafah areas to evacuate
Israel on Saturday called on residents from more areas of Rafah in the Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to the "expanded humanitarian area" in Al-Mawasi, according to a post on social media site X by the military's Arabic spokesperson.
