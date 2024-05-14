Left Menu

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor in talks to star in shark thriller from Hansel & Gretel director Tommy Wirkola

Bridgerton fame Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to lead the upcoming shark thriller to be directed by Tommy Wirkola of Violent Night fame.According to Deadline, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce the film under their banner Hyperobject Industries and the production is slated to begin in Australia soon.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:31 IST
''Bridgerton'' fame Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to lead the upcoming shark thriller to be directed by Tommy Wirkola of ''Violent Night'' fame.

According to Deadline, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce the film under their banner Hyperobject Industries and the production is slated to begin in Australia soon. The details of the currently untitled film are under wraps. Dynevor rose to prominence after leading the first season of the Netflix period romance series ''Bridgerton'', in which she portrayed the role of Daphne Bridgerton opposite Rege-Jean Page.

She was most recently seen in mystery thriller ''Fair Play'', which also released on the streamer. Wirkola is also known for films such as ''Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters'', ''The Trip'' and ''Dead Snow''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

