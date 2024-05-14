Tragic Loss: Infant Killed in Dog Attack in Telangana

A five-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by a dog at a village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday.

Police said the mother of the infant went out of their single room house this morning as part of her household chores. The dog entered inside the house and attacked the baby which was sleeping. The child died instantly.

The child's parents work at a stone polishing unit.

The dog is often fed by the residents of the locality. Angry over the incident, they killed the dog, police said.

