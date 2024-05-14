'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Set to Captivate Prime Video Viewers in August

Prime Video series ''The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'' will return with its second season on August 29, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

At Amazon's inaugural upfront presentation this morning in New York City, the streamer unveiled a teaser as well as key art for the show, which is primarily based on the appendices of ''The Lord of the Rings'', specifically the description of Middle-earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. ''The Rings of Power'' had launched on Prime Video with its first season in September 2022.

According to a press release, the sophomore chapter will plunge its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

''Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other,'' the official logline read.

Actor Charlie Vickers will return to as Sauron, one of the world's greatest literary villains, in the show, alongside Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor.

The second season of ''The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'' is produced by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey.

