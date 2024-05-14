Woman strangles 8-yr-old son to death in Gurugram, arrested

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her 8-year-old son to death in a village here, officials said.

The woman's motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, however it is suspected that the woman killed her son as he came to know of her alleged illicit relationship with a man, they added.

The accused woman, aged 28, has confessed to the murder of her son, which took place in Sirhaul village here, the police said.

According to the police, information was received on Monday afternoon about the death of the child from a private hospital. When cops reached the hospital, they found there the parents of deceased, Arvind Kumar and his wife Poonam Devi.

The family hails from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Arvind Kumar, who works as a labourer, in his complaint at Sector 18 police station here said he was informed by a neighbour that his son had fallen ill. On reaching his rented house in Sirhaul, Kumar found a crowd gathered at his house and his wife crying with their son lying unconscious next to her. Kumar said he along with others rushed the boy to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The complainant said he spotted injury marks on the neck of his son and claimed his son was murdered, according to the police.

Based on Kumar's complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station on Monday, the officials said.

Upon probing the case, the police identified the child's mother as the suspect and arrested Devi on Tuesday, they added.

''The accused woman confessed to the murder of her son but the actual cause behind the murder is yet to be revealed,'' ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said. It is suspected that the woman was allegedly in an illicit relationship which the son came to know of. However, the matter is being investigated and the woman is being questioned further, the ACP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)