MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 to take place in October, Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement

The dates for the upcoming edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival have been announced.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:07 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The film gala is all set to take place from October 19 to October 24.

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, which organises the festival annually, has invited filmmakers to submit their films for the latest edition. The early bird deadline for film submissions is May 31, 2024, as per a statement. Talking about the festival and its commitment to South Asian cinema, talent, and audience, Priyanka Chopra, Chairperson, MAMI, said, "With our new vision at MAMI, launched in 2023, we've successfully established an ecosystem that highlights South Asian and South Asian diaspora films and filmmakers. As the landscape of cinema and storytelling undergoes significant shifts, we firmly believe that our festival plays a crucial role in championing diverse narratives and facilitating connections between filmmakers and their audiences. I'm excited to announce the call for entries for 2024 and encourage filmmakers to submit their films to MAMI--a platform where we celebrate innovative storytelling and every film that deserves global attention."

On what cinephiles can expect from the upcoming edition, Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, MAMI, said, "We are committed to showcasing the finest works by South Asian, South Asian Diaspora, and International filmmakers. The festival's South Asian focus lends it a unique and strategic position, serving as a melting pot for new and emerging cinematic voices from the region." "Our team invests countless hours in meticulously selecting the finest contemporary cinema, spanning countries, languages, and genres. We celebrate innovative cinematic expressions and extend a heartfelt invitation to filmmakers to submit their films for consideration in the 2024 edition of our festival. Welcoming submissions across all lengths and genres, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase fresh and dynamic cinematic voices at our festival," Deepti said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

