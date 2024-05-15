It's a working birthday for Babil

Late actor Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil turned a year older. He chose to celebrate his special day by working on his next project. He headed to a studio in the Khar area of Mumbai to dub for his upcoming project. However, the specifics of this new project are under wraps.

Babil was last seen in Netflix's 'The Railway Men' series, which marked the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail. It revolves around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how railway workers put themselves on line to save thousands of lives. In the coming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film. No other details have been revealed yet regarding the project.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Babil garnered everyone's attention with a cryptic note about "moving on." Babil shared a pair of intimate pictures with a mystery girl, who is rumoured to be his girlfriend. Furthermore, he penned a long note on 'moving on' which left many confused whether he was talking about a recent breakup.

In the caption, he wrote, "I don't think moving on is about trying to hide away that what you have loved, in reality you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are." He also shared a poem in the caption, which read, "I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs,/I like how you sound when you laugh./When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half./I love to look at you./I'll miss how you breathe,/giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach./I love to hold your hands./I'll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home./I'll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose./I'll miss how much you hate your tattoo./I love to miss you." (ANI)

