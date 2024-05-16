2nd Edition of JLF Valladolid Announced for June 13-18

The second edition of JLF Valladolid will be held in the Spanish city with the participation of writers and speakers from varied fields, including Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Pulitzer winner Roger Cohen, journalist Christina Lamb, and authors Vikas Swarup and Tishani Doshi.

The literary festival, organised by Teamwork Arts in association with Casa de la India, will be held from June 13-16 in Valladolid, the de facto capital of the autonomous community of Castile and León.

Announcing the 2024 edition of the festival, Spanish ambassador to India Jose Maria Ridao said that it is an opportunity to ''enhance mutual understanding through the universal language of art and literature''.

"As we prepare to host the second edition of the JLF Valladolid in Spain, we are reminded of the deep cultural connections that bind Spain and India. It gives an opportunity to have more Indian voices in Spain and more Spanish voices in India,'' Ridao said.

The festival will explore a diverse array of themes including literature, history, politics, the culinary arts, and technology.

The event will open with a session featuring author and journalist Christina Lamb, writer Vikas Swarup and author-journalist Roger Cohen to discuss global tensions and historical legacies in search of pathways to peace.

At another session, Swarup and Peruvian writer Santiago Roncagliolo will reflect on the interplay between their personal histories and written works, and investigate how their stories influence and blur the lines of reality.

The festival will also feature a session where an illustrious panel of writers and translators, including Jose Francisco Ruiz Casanova, Paulo Lemos Horta, and Oscar Pujol will come together to evaluate the pros and cons of AI and technology that may redefine originality, and what that means for the creative community.

Festival co-director and historian William Dalrymple will present a session titled 'The civilisation of Mughal India' with Enrique Gavilan, professor of medieval history at the University of Valladolid.

Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will discuss the nuances of creating compelling visual narratives in 'Shekhar Kapur: A Life in Films'.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, said that it is a step towards bringing the ''rich tapestry of literature and cultural dialogue to a global audience''.

''Set against the historic backdrop of Valladolid, this festival offers a platform for profound exploration and exchange, bridging diverse themes from literature and politics to culinary arts and technology,'' Roy said.

The festival will also host a session featuring cultural critic-writer Cristina Guirao, festival co-director and writer Namita Gokhale, Christina Lamb, and Tishani Doshi where they will discuss the evolving landscapes of feminist theory and the representation of women in literature and society. Economist Abhijit Banerjee will share his nostalgic journey through the intersections of food, culture and economics in a session titled 'Cooking to Save Your Life' with Cheyenne Olivier, an illustrator based in France.

In addition to the sessions about books and ideas, workshops featuring music, dance, and yoga, led by Indian and Spanish artists, will be organised as part of the festival.

