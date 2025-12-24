Madhya Pradesh: Revolutionizing Ration Distribution with Transparency and Technology

Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in ration distribution, with over Rs 22,800 crore worth of free grains reaching more than 5.25 crore beneficiaries via the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The state's Food Minister, Govind Singh Rajput, highlighted these accomplishments over the past two years.

The state has embraced the 'One Nation-One Ration' card scheme, benefiting approximately 39,000 families from other states monthly. Madhya Pradesh's commitment to transparency is evident in the Chief Minister's Food Service Awareness Programme, which uses SMS alerts and public readings in Gram Sabhas to ensure beneficiaries are informed about ration arrivals and distributions.

Advancements in technology play a critical role in the state's strategy, with e-KYC verification reaching 93% of beneficiaries and plans underway to upgrade ration shops into 'Chief Minister Nutrition Mart'. Through rigorous inspections, the Department of Weights and Measures has also registered 11,700 cases, recovering Rs 4.50 crore from detected irregularities.

