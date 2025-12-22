Left Menu

Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances

Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home appliances, has opened its first flagship store in Hong Kong at Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui. The store features the debut of their latest innovations including the S50 Station, V50 vacuums, and the H16 Pro Steam cleaner, highlighting cutting-edge anti-tangling technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:09 IST
Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dreame Technology, an innovator in the smart home appliance sector, has officially launched its first offline flagship store in Hong Kong. Situated in Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui, this opening represents a pivotal step in Dreame's strategic expansion within the region.

The flagship store offers exclusive early access trials of Dreame's cutting-edge products, including the S50 Station and V50 vacuums, and the H16 Pro Steam cleaner, all boasting their revolutionary Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades Technology, designed to prevent hair tangling. Visitors can also explore Dreame's comprehensive range of cleaning solutions, including robot vacuums and air purifiers.

Highlighting Dreame's bold innovations, the event showcased the brand's commitment to enhancing user experience through advanced filtration systems and smart home automation, thereby reinforcing its leadership in the market for high-end cleaning technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025