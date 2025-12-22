Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances

Dreame Technology, an innovator in the smart home appliance sector, has officially launched its first offline flagship store in Hong Kong. Situated in Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui, this opening represents a pivotal step in Dreame's strategic expansion within the region.

The flagship store offers exclusive early access trials of Dreame's cutting-edge products, including the S50 Station and V50 vacuums, and the H16 Pro Steam cleaner, all boasting their revolutionary Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades Technology, designed to prevent hair tangling. Visitors can also explore Dreame's comprehensive range of cleaning solutions, including robot vacuums and air purifiers.

Highlighting Dreame's bold innovations, the event showcased the brand's commitment to enhancing user experience through advanced filtration systems and smart home automation, thereby reinforcing its leadership in the market for high-end cleaning technology.

