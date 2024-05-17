Trailer of Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla-starrer 'Savi' to be out on this date

After teasing the fans with an intriguing teaser of Abhinay Deo's 'Savi', now the makers have unveiled a poster of the film announcing the trailer release date. The trailer of the film is all set to be out on May 21.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The poster shows two sides of Divya's character: one with an innocent smile on her face and the other with a gun in her hand. The poster showcases Harshvardhan Rane trapped in a jail at the centre, while on one side Divya, who looks cheerful, on the other, she has a bloody nose, hinting at the intense and thrilling adventure in the movie.

While talking about her role, Divya shared, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi." "The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I'm so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I'm confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats," she added.

The film was initially titled 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife'. Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled its teaser. It opens with Divya Khossla Kumar's character making a bold confession, stating her intentions to break someone out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress. This sets the stage for an intense and action-packed story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024. (ANI)

