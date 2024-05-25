Left Menu

Badshah puts end to decade-long feud with Honey Singh

Singer-rapper Badshah, publicly resolved his ongoing feud with fellow artist Honey Singh during a concert in Dehradun.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:51 IST
Badshah puts end to decade-long feud with Honey Singh
Badshah, Honey Singh (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-rapper Badshah, publicly resolved his ongoing feud with fellow artist Honey Singh during a concert in Dehradun. Badshah, stopped his performance midway during GraFest 2024 to express his wish to let go of the feud.

"There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that's Honey Singh," he said. "I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realised when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the'. Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he added.

Badshah and Singh are regarded as leading rappers in India and boast a large fan base. The two first began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. The band delivered many popular tracks including 'Khol Botal, 'Begani Naar Buri' 'Delhi Ke Deewane' among others.

After a public tiff, the duo parted ways and regularly took potshots at each other on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024