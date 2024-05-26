Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in yellow tank top in latest pic

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans with a glimpse into her Sunday outing.

26-05-2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan (image source: instagram/kareenakapoorkhan). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans with a glimpse into her Sunday outing. Kareena took to her Instagram account to drop a picture where the actress can be seen standing with two close friends, exuding joy and camaraderie.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow tank top and denim pants, Kareena radiated freshness, accentuated by her chic accessories - a wristwatch, hoop earrings, and stylish sunglasses. With a flick of her hair, Kareena posed affectionately with her arm around her friends' shoulders, while children nearby added to the lively scene, suggesting a day filled with laughter and cherished moments. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Sunday (heart emoji) Hair flicking with the mommies and the boys."

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty. (ANI)

