Remembering N T Rama Rao: A Legacy of Greatness and Reform

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other notable leaders gathered to pay homage to legendary Telugu figure N T Rama Rao on his 101st birth anniversary. Celebrated both for his mythological film roles and transformative political reforms, NTR's legacy continues to inspire. His contributions include property rights for women and advocating for a poverty-free Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders and film personalities paid homage to legendary N T Rama Rao on his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Describing NTR as the ''heartbeat'' and ''symbol of self-respect of Telugu people'', Venkaiah Naidu said the TDP founder won laurels as an actor for his performances in mythological roles and also ushered in a new era in politics.

NTR was a great nationalist who stood against autocratic politics, he said on X (formerly twitter).

''Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a great reformer who brought many revolutionary changes, including property rights for women and decentralization of power,'' the former Vice President said.

Chandrababu Naidu said discipline, perseverance, sincerity and a desire to do good to the people shaped NTR, a common farmer's son, into a great leader.

NTR demonstrated that the meaning of power is to give food, housing and clothing to the poor, he said on X.

He called for taking a pledge to work for realising the ideals of NTR who dedicated his life for achieving a poverty-free Andhra Pradesh and to bring glory to Telugu people.

NTR's daughter D Purandeswari, who is the president of state BJP unit, visited the NTR Ghat here, NTR's samadhi, and paid homage to the TDP founder. NTR's son and renowned actor N Balakrishna, who was accompanied by other family members and TDP leaders, paid tributes to the TDP founder at the NTR Ghat here. NTR's grandson and popular Telugu hero junior NTR also visited the NTR Ghat.

