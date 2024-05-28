Left Menu

Stars Board 'Knives Out 3': Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny Join Daniel Craig

Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are joining Daniel Craig in the cast of the third 'Knives Out' movie, directed by Rian Johnson. The film, titled 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', will premiere on Netflix in 2025, continuing the franchise's legacy of thrilling and intricate murder mysteries.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-05-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 11:07 IST
Stars Board 'Knives Out 3': Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny Join Daniel Craig
  • Country:
  • United States

''Challengers'' star Josh O'Connor and ''Civil War'' star Cailee Spaeny have boarded the cast of the third ''Knives Out'' movie, fronted by Daniel Craig.

Last week, it was announced that filmmaker Rian Johnson and Craig are reuniting for ''Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'', the follow-up to 2022's ''Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery''.

The third murder mystery movie in the series will arrive on Netflix in 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O'Connor and Spaeny will join Craig, who is set to reprise his role of the famed detective Benoit Blanc in the third film in the popular franchise.

''Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'' promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors, the makers previously said.

The first film ''Knives Out'', also directed by Johnson, released in 2019 in theatres. Following its box office and critical success, Netflix took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.

Johnson and Craig returned for the standalone second part -- 2022's ''Glass Onion'', which got a limited theatrical release before premiering on the streamer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024