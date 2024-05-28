Left Menu

Heroic Rescues Amid Strong Winds on Goa Beaches

Four individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, were rescued by Goa's lifesaving agency amid strong winds. Incidents involved a stranded parasailing pair at Varca beach and a woman swept by a rip current. Lifesavers, with local help, performed multiple rescues demonstrating prompt action and bravery.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:57 IST
Heroic Rescues Amid Strong Winds on Goa Beaches
Four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were rescued by the government-appointed lifesaving agency from the beaches of Goa, which witnessed strong winds over the weekend.

An 11-year-old tourist from Hyderabad and his instructor were left stranded due to strong winds while parasailing off Varca beach in South Goa on Saturday, a spokesperson of Drishti Marine Lifesavers said.

Patrolling lifesavers rushed to rescue them with watersports operators and locals after their boat was beached, leaving them airborne, he said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman from Karnataka was pulled in by a rip current and was rescued by lifesavers, the spokesperson said, adding that similar rescues were carried out in Calangute and Anjuna beaches in North Goa.

