Verizon Enhances Streaming: Adds Peacock & Discounts YouTube Premium

Verizon has integrated Comcast's Peacock into its streaming subscription hub and will provide a 30% discount on YouTube Premium for myPlan subscribers. Starting Thursday, customers can get YouTube Premium for $10 per month, enhancing their entertainment options.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Verizon said on Tuesday that it added Comcast's Peacock to its streaming subscription hub and plans to offer YouTube Premium at a discounted rate with myPlan subscriptions. The telecom firm said it will offer YouTube Premium for $10 per month, offering savings of 30% to myPlan customers, starting Thursday.

