Verizon Enhances Streaming: Adds Peacock & Discounts YouTube Premium
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Verizon said on Tuesday that it added Comcast's Peacock to its streaming subscription hub and plans to offer YouTube Premium at a discounted rate with myPlan subscriptions. The telecom firm said it will offer YouTube Premium for $10 per month, offering savings of 30% to myPlan customers, starting Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
