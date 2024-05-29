Verizon Enhances Streaming: Adds Peacock & Discounts YouTube Premium

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Verizon adds Peacock to streaming hub, offers discounted YouTube premium plan to customers

Verizon said on Tuesday that it added Comcast's Peacock to its streaming subscription hub and plans to offer YouTube Premium at a discounted rate with myPlan subscriptions. The telecom firm said it will offer YouTube Premium for $10 per month, offering savings of 30% to myPlan customers, starting Thursday.

